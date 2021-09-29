India reported less than 20,000 new Covid cases for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as per the official data by the Union ministry of health. As per Wednesday's data, India added 18,870 new cases of Covid-19. Yesterday, India logged 18,795 new infections. India also saw a decline of 9,686 active cases in 24 hours. India's active caseload stands at 2,82,520, which is 0.84% of the overall caseload. The active cases are lowest in 194 days, the ministry added.

India has also seen an improvement in its Covid-19 related recoveries. A total of 28,178 people got recovered from coronavirus in a day. The overall recoveries have climbed to 3,29,86,180.

On the other hand, the Covid-related fatalities have continued to rise. India logged 378 deaths in 24 hours. A total of 4,47,751 people have due to Covid-19 in the country so far.

India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage crossed 87 crores on Tuesday, the ministry added. The cumulative first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine is administered to 64,25,70,102 beneficiaries and 23,36,19,310 were administered with their second dose.

Meanwhile, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday wrote to the chief secretaries of all the states and union territories to strictly continue their five-fold strategy to avoid the possibility of a surge in COVID-19 cases during the upcoming festive season.

"The daily COVID-19 cases are declining steadily in the state, but the cases can rise during the upcoming festive season. So, the states and union territories should strictly continue to follow the five-fold strategy, that is, Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and Adherence to COVID-19 protocols, to avoid the possibility of a spike in cases in the festive season," Bhalla said.

