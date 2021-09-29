India reports less than 20,000 new Covid cases for second consecutive day

India reported less than 20,000 new Covid cases for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as per the official data by the Union ministry of health. As per Wednesday's data, India added 18,870 new cases of Covid-19. Yesterday, India logged 18,795 new infections. India also saw a decline of 9,686 active cases in 24 hours. India's active caseload stands at 2,82,520, which is 0.84% of the overall caseload. The active cases are lowest in 194 days, the ministry added.