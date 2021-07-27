India's daily Covid cases: After a gap of almost four months (after 132 days) , India on Tuesday reported less 30,000 daily coronavirus cases. As per the union health ministry's daily bulleting, the country reported 29,689 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours.

India's daily positivity rate continues to decline. The weekly positivity rate is 2.33% and the daily rate is 1.73%, the union

Besides, in the last 24 hours, India reported 42,363 recoveries and 415 deaths, the health ministry added. As many as 3,06,21,469 people have recovered from coronavirus in the country, so far. On the other hand, 4,21,382 have died due to the infection. With decline in Covid cases, the recovery rate of the country has climbed to 97.39%.

India's active caseload has also remained less than 4,00,000 after 124 days. At present, India has a total of 3,98,100 active Covid cases. The active cases constitute 1.27% of the total coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, India has administered 44,19,12,395 doses of Covid vaccine as of July 26 and conducted as many as 45.91 crore Covid tests, so far.

