Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India reports less than 30,000 daily new Covid cases after 4 months

India reports less than 30,000 daily new Covid cases after 4 months

Premium
India Covid cases: Beneficiaries in the 18-44 and 45-plus age groups get vaccinated against Covid-19
1 min read . 09:58 AM IST Livemint

  • India's daily positivity rate continues to decline. For the 36th straight day Tuesday, it remained below 5% at 1.73%
  • In the last 24 hours, India reported 42,363 recoveries and 415 deaths

India's daily Covid cases: After a gap of almost four months (after 132 days) , India on Tuesday reported less 30,000 daily coronavirus cases. As per the union health ministry's daily bulleting, the country reported 29,689 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours.

India's daily Covid cases: After a gap of almost four months (after 132 days) , India on Tuesday reported less 30,000 daily coronavirus cases. As per the union health ministry's daily bulleting, the country reported 29,689 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours.

India's daily positivity rate continues to decline. The weekly positivity rate is 2.33% and the daily rate is 1.73%, the union

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

India's daily positivity rate continues to decline. The weekly positivity rate is 2.33% and the daily rate is 1.73%, the union

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Besides, in the last 24 hours, India reported 42,363 recoveries and 415 deaths, the health ministry added. As many as 3,06,21,469 people have recovered from coronavirus in the country, so far. On the other hand, 4,21,382 have died due to the infection. With decline in Covid cases, the recovery rate of the country has climbed to 97.39%.

Besides, in the last 24 hours, India reported 42,363 recoveries and 415 deaths, the health ministry added. As many as 3,06,21,469 people have recovered from coronavirus in the country, so far. On the other hand, 4,21,382 have died due to the infection. With decline in Covid cases, the recovery rate of the country has climbed to 97.39%.

India's active caseload has also remained less than 4,00,000 after 124 days. At present, India has a total of 3,98,100 active Covid cases. The active cases constitute 1.27% of the total coronavirus cases.

India's active caseload has also remained less than 4,00,000 after 124 days. At present, India has a total of 3,98,100 active Covid cases. The active cases constitute 1.27% of the total coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, India has administered 44,19,12,395 doses of Covid vaccine as of July 26 and conducted as many as 45.91 crore Covid tests, so far.

Meanwhile, India has administered 44,19,12,395 doses of Covid vaccine as of July 26 and conducted as many as 45.91 crore Covid tests, so far.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!