India reports lesser COVID cases, still near 4-mth high with more deaths
Down from yesterday's 20,139 cases, the country today reported a slight decline in fresh infections, however, the daily COVID tally still remains close to a four month high
With 20,038 new COVID cases reported in the last 24 hours, India on Friday logged 101 less daily cases as compared to Thursday.
Down from yesterday's 20,139 fresh cases, the country reported a slight decline in fresh infections, however, the daily COVID tally still remains close to a four month high.
With the country recording 47 fatalities from the viral infection in the last 24 hours, India also witnessed a significant rise in deaths with nine more being reported today as compared to yesterday's 38. With this the total death oll from the disease went up to 5,25,604.
India’s active caseload currently stands at 1,39,073. Active cases now constitute 0.32% of the country's total positive cases, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. While the weekly positivity rate in the country stands at 4.30%, the daily positivity rate is reported to be 4.44%.
India’s recovery rate stands at 98.48%. 16,994 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,30,45,350.
The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,50,820 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 86.86 Cr (86,86,15,168) cumulative tests.
India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 199.47 Cr (1,99,47,34,994) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,62,39,248 sessions.
COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.78 Cr (3,78,17,085) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.
Meanwhile, starting today, all adults in the age group of 18-75 years will be eligible to get a free booster or precautionary dose at government COVID vaccination centres from today as part of the Central government's 75-day free booster drive.
The free doses are being given as part of the 75-day ‘COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava’, which will continue till September 30. The Amrit Mahotsava marks 75 years of independent India.
Health officials from states and union territories have been urged to implement the 75-day long drive with a massive mass mobilization, through a camp approach.
A government statement said that those eligible for the precaution dose include all persons of ≥18 years who have completed 6 months (or 26 weeks) from the date of administration of 2nd dose.
