Maintaining a "steady declining trend", the number of active covid-19 cases in India stayed below eight lakh for the third consecutive day on Monday and comprised 10.45% of the total caseload, the Union Health Ministry said.

There are 77,20,55 active cases of coronavirus infection as on date. The total number of recoveries have surged to 66,63,608 and exceed active cases by 5,891,553.

The death toll climbed to 11,46,10 with the virus claiming 579 lives during the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the country has improved to 88.03%, the ministry said.

The one day deaths toll due to covid -19 is lowest since 19 July.

A total of 66,399 coronavirus patients have recovered and discharged in a day while 55,722 new infections were reported during the same period, according to the health ministry data.

A total of 9,50,83,976 samples were tested for covid-19 up to 18 October. Of these, 8,59,786 samples were tested yesterday, said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

As many as 22 states and Union Territories, including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Jharkhand, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, have less than 20,000 active cases.

India stood second behind the US in terms of active cases of COVID-19 as well as total caseload, according to Worldometer, a website that publishes coronavirus statistics from across the globe. Also, the country is in the pole position in terms of the number of recovered cases and third in terms of fatalities globally behind the US and Brazil.

Maharashtra reported a single-day rise of 9,060 coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, taking the state's overall tally to 15,95,381, the health department said.

The death of 150 patients due to the pandemic pushed the toll to 42,115, it said in a statement.

Kerala on Sunday posted 7,631 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total number of those infected by the pathogen in the state to 3.39 lakh, state health department said.

Health Minister K K Shailaja said 22 related deaths were reported on Sunday, raising the toll to 1,161.

The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal went past the 6,000-mark on Sunday with 64 more fatalities, even as a record number of 3,983 fresh cases pushed the tally to 3,21,036, the health department said.

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday reported 29 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 2,503 fresh cases.

The state's COVID-19 tally has reached 4,55,146 and the death toll mounted to 6,658.

