India on Sunday saw a marginal dip in coronavirus cases and death in the past 24 hours. India reported 14,146 new cases and 144 deaths in a day, according to the data by the Union Health ministry. It is the lowest daily caseload in the last 229 days. Besides, it is for the second time when India has reported less than 15,000 cases in the last seven days. On October 12, India had reported 14,313 new cases.

The country also reported a sharp drop in its active cases on Sunday. India's active cases fell to 5,786 in a day, and, the overall active caseload has gone below 2 lakh after more than seven months. India's cumulative active case count stands at 1,95,846 as of October 17. The daily number of recoveries climbed to 19,788. The recovery rate has surged to 98.10% while the death rate has declined to 1.33%. Overall, 4,52,124 people have died due to the Covid infection to date.

India's weekly positivity rate stood at 1.42%, which is less than 3% for last 114 days. The daily positivity rate stood at 1.29%--less than 3% for last 48 days.

Meanwhile, India's Covid vaccination count is set to cross 100 crore-mark. A total of 97.65 crore vaccine does have been administered in the country as of October 16.

Cumulatively, 39,25,87,450 first doses and 11,01,73,456 second doses have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group across states and union territories since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Cumulatively, 69,45,87,576 first doses and 28,17,04,770 second doses have been administered in the country so far.

Yesterday, Union ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Hardeep Singh Puri jointly launched an audio-visual song on the country’s Covid-19 vaccination programme. The song is produced and sung by Kailash Kher.

Mandaviya added that the Centre will launch one more song produced by Kher on the occasion of achievement of 100 crore vaccine doses administration in the country.

