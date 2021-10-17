India reports lowest daily Covid cases in 7 months; caseload surges to 3.40 cr

India on Sunday saw a marginal dip in coronavirus cases and death in the past 24 hours. India reported 14,146 new cases and 144 deaths in a day, according to the data by the Union Health ministry. It is the lowest daily caseload in the last 229 days. Besides, it is for the second time when India has reported less than 15,000 cases in the last seven days. On October 12, India had reported 14,313 new cases.

