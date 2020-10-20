India today reported single-day rise of 46,790 in new covid cases, the lowest single-day tally in nearly three months. Total case load increased to 75.97 lakh while death toll rose to 1.15 lakh. The number of active cases dipped below 7.5 lakh as recoveries continued to outpace the rise in daily new cases. In past 24 hours, 69,720 patients were declared cured of covid , taking the total recoveries to 67.33 lakh.

The national recovery rate has gone up to 88.63% while the case fatality rate due COVID-19 stands at 1.52%.

In 24 hours, 587 covid-related deaths were reported. So far, 9.61 crore covid tests have been done in India with 10.32 lakh on Monday.

There are 7,48,538, active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 9.85% of the total caseload, the data stated.

Last week, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan said that as of now no mutation of coronavirus has been detected in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country and the preparedness of vaccine delivery, distribution, and administration. PM Modi further directed that keeping in view the geographical span and diversity of the country, the access to the vaccine should be ensured speedily.

Three covid vaccines are in advanced stages of development in India, out of which 2 are in Phase II and one is in Phase-III, the government said.

The Prime Minister stressed that every step in the logistics, delivery, and administration should be put in place rigorously. He further directed that India should make use of experience of successful conduct of elections and disaster management in the country. The Prime Minister said that in a similar manner vaccine delivery and administration systems should be put in place. This should involve the participation of States / UTs / District Level functionaries, civil society organisations, volunteers, citizens, and experts from all necessary domains.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11. (With Agency Inputs)

