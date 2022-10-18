India reports lowest single-day rise of 1,542 fresh covid cases

India reports lowest single-day rise of 1,542 fresh covid cases1 min read . 10:45 AM IST
States have been asked to continue monitoring incoming international travelers, undertake constant genome sequencing and step-up vaccination.
States have been asked to continue monitoring incoming international travelers, undertake constant genome sequencing and step-up vaccination.
NEW DELHI: Over the past 24 hours, India reported 1,542 new covid cases, the lowest single-day rise, the Union health ministry said in an update on Tuesday. Active cases are now at 26,449, with total reported cases since the pandemic hit in early 2020 at 4.46 crore. Death toll stands at 528,913.
NEW DELHI: Over the past 24 hours, India reported 1,542 new covid cases, the lowest single-day rise, the Union health ministry said in an update on Tuesday. Active cases are now at 26,449, with total reported cases since the pandemic hit in early 2020 at 4.46 crore. Death toll stands at 528,913.
Of the total active cases, Assam has 2,707 active caseload, Gujarat 685, Karnataka has 3,005, Kerala has 4,823, Maharashtra has 2,802 active cases, Odisha 528, Rajasthan 375 , Tamil Nadu 4,074, Uttar Pradesh 395 and West Bengal has 1,391 active cases.
Of the total active cases, Assam has 2,707 active caseload, Gujarat 685, Karnataka has 3,005, Kerala has 4,823, Maharashtra has 2,802 active cases, Odisha 528, Rajasthan 375 , Tamil Nadu 4,074, Uttar Pradesh 395 and West Bengal has 1,391 active cases.
The daily positivity rate has been reported at 0.68% while the weekly positivity rate at 1.02 %.
The daily positivity rate has been reported at 0.68% while the weekly positivity rate at 1.02 %.
In the last 24 hours, more than 1919 people recovered from covid. Since the onset of the pandemic, more than 4,40,77,068 people have recovered from covid.
In the last 24 hours, more than 1919 people recovered from covid. Since the onset of the pandemic, more than 4,40,77,068 people have recovered from covid.
The country has conducted over 89.89 crore covid tests till date with 2,27,207 done in the last 24 hours.
The country has conducted over 89.89 crore covid tests till date with 2,27,207 done in the last 24 hours.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 219.37 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 219.37 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country.
Meanwhile, states have been asked to continue monitoring incoming international travelers, undertake constant genome sequencing and step-up vaccination.
Meanwhile, states have been asked to continue monitoring incoming international travelers, undertake constant genome sequencing and step-up vaccination.