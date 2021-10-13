India adds 15,823 new coronavirus cases and 226 deaths in a day, taking the cumulative caseload to 3.4 crore, the union health ministry said on Wednesday. There has been a marginal rise in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths today. Yesterday, India reported 14,313 new COVID-19 cases and 181 deaths.

The active case declined to 7,247 while the recovery count climbed to 22,844 in 24 hours span. As per the ministry, the active cases comprise 0.61% of the total cases. The death toll due to Covid-19 has increased to 4,51,189, which is 1.33% of the total cases.

Amid the ongoing Navratri and Durga Puja festival, Delhi reported 34 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of Covid cases in the national capital has gone up to 14,39,252 of which 14,13,798 have recovered. There are 365 active cases of Covid-19 in the city. The Covid death toll in Delhi stands at 25,089 marking the case fatality rate at 1.74%.

West Bengal reported 768 new Covid-19 cases and 162 deaths on Tuesday. The positivity rate increased marginally to 2.56% from Monday's 2.32%. At least 735 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours. West Bengal now has 7,672 active cases.

Maharashtra reported 2,069 new coronavirus cases and 43 fatalities on Tuesday. As many as 3,616 patients were discharged from hospitals, pushing the count of recovered cases to 64,07,936. Maharashtra now has 30,525 active cases.

Odisha registered 529 new cases, 48 more than the previous day yesterday. The new count of infections included 62 children and adolescents. The rate of infection in the age group of 0 to 18 years population is 11.72%.

India has administered a total of 96 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far. Of which 68.90 crore have been administered with the first dose while 27.48 crore have been administered with the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

As per the Centre's data, as many as 10.56 crore people between 18 and 45 years age group have been administered with the second Covid-19 vaccine. Yesterday, Covid-19 vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech's Covaxin got a nod from the expert panel for children above two years. It will become the world's first Covid-19 vaccine approved for use in children as young as 2 years.

Meanwhile, the government has allowed airline companies to operate domestic flights with any capacity restriction from October 18 onwards. So far, the aircraft has been operating 85% of their pre-COVID domestic services.

