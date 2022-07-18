"Powered by the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari, India's vaccination journey under PM @NarendraModi Ji's inspiring leadership has emerged as a mighty epitome of Sabka Prayas,'' he said, adding that “this extraordinary achievement will be etched in history." According to provisional reports, a total of 2,00,00,15,631 doses had been administered across the country. The top five states where highest number of doses have been administered are Uttar Pradesh (34,42,69,865), Maharashtra (17,05,70,069), West Bengal (14,40,95,285), Bihar (13,98,78,169) and Madhya Pradesh (12,13,21,534). The health ministry said 98% of India's adult population has received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while 90 per cent have been fully vaccinated.