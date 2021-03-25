Subscribe
India reports more than 50,000 daily coronavirus cases for first time this year

India reports more than 50,000 daily coronavirus cases for first time this year

Passengers stand in a queue for the Covid-19 test, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai on Wednesday. (ANI)
1 min read . 09:41 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The active caseload registered an increase for the 15th day in a row and was recorded at 3,95,192, while 26,490 recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,12,31,650

India recorded 53,476 new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide coronavirus tally to 1,17,87,534, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.

India recorded 53,476 new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide coronavirus tally to 1,17,87,534, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.

Now, India has over 1.17 crore Covid-19 cases, the third-highest amount behind the United States and Brazil.

Now, India has over 1.17 crore Covid-19 cases, the third-highest amount behind the United States and Brazil.

This is the biggest spike in daily cases the country has seen in 133 days. India had last recorded over 47,000 cases in early November 2020.

The spike in the last 24 hours was 13% higher than the fresh cases reported on Wednesday - 47,262.

The active caseload registered an increase for the 15th day in a row and was recorded at 3,95,192, while 26,490 recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,12,31,650, the ministry data updated at 8 am said.

The country's Covid-19 death count increased to 1,60,692, with 251 new fatalities, the highest in around 84 days.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh are the five states that have seen the biggest single-day surge. With 31,855 fresh infections, Maharashtra's tally jumped to 25,64,881.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 23,75,03,882 samples have been tested till 24 March, with 10,65,021 samples tested on Wednesday.

India has so far administered 5,31,45,709 Covid-19 vaccine doses of the locally-made version of the AstraZeneca vaccine and the Covaxin vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December.

