India reports nearly 12,899 fresh covid cases in the last 24 hours

India reports nearly 12,899 fresh covid cases in the last 24 hours1 min read . 11:35 AM IST
NEW DELHI :India has registered over 12,899 fresh covid cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total tally of active caseload to over 72,474 the union health ministry said on Sunday. The total covid-19 cases have reached 43,296,692 so far.
The death toll has climbed to 524,855 with 15 new fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to the data statement.
“About 12,899 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours with active caseload shooting at 72,474," said the ministry.
While Delhi has witnessed an active caseload of 5,119, Maharashtra has 22,828 cases, Haryana has recorded 2,945 cases while Kerala has reported more than 21,275 covid cases at present. Tamil Nadu has 3073 active cases, Karnataka has reported 4825 active cases so far.
The increasing covid numbers are pushing positivity rate in upward direction as country’s daily positivity rate has reached 2.89% while the weekly positivity rate is 2.50%.
In the last 24 hours, more than 8,518 patients recovered from covid. Since the onset of covid more than 42,699,363 people have recovered from covid.
The country has conducted over 85.78 crore covid tests till date whereas 446,387 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 196.14 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far. The Central government has provided more than 193.53 crore vaccine doses to States/UTs while 12.77 crore vaccine doses are in balance and unutilized vaccine available with States and UTs.
In view of rising covid cases across the nation, the union health ministry has directed all states/UTs to continue monitoring lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all hospitals on a regular basis and constant genome sequencing. The states have also been asked continue with vaccination of all eligible people
