India reports nearly 13,000 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours

Delhi alone is responsible for the active caseload of 3,948 Covid cases, Maharashtra has 20,634 cases, Haryana recorded 2,364 cases, while Kerala reported more than 17,955 active cases at present.
NEW DELHI :India has reported 12,847 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total tally of active caseload to over 63,063, the Union health ministry said on Friday.
A day before, the country had reported 12,213 new Covid cases across the country.
“About 12, 847 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours with active caseload shooting at 63,063," said the ministry.
In view of rising Covid cases across the nation, the health ministry has directed all states/UTs to continue monitoring spread of infection and undertake required steps for prompt and effective management of Covid-19, as these states are reporting increase in Covid-19 cases. States have also been asked to monitor lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all hospitals on a regular basis. The states have also been asked continue with vaccination of all eligible people
Delhi alone is responsible for the active caseload of 3,948 Covid cases, Maharashtra has 20,634 cases, Haryana recorded 2,364 cases, while Kerala reported more than 17,955 Covid cases at present. Tamil Nadu has 2,313 active cases, Karnataka reported 4,371 active cases so far.
The increasing Covid numbers are pushing positivity rate in upward direction as country’s daily positivity rate has reached 2.47% while the weekly positivity rate is 2.41%.
In the last 24 hours, more than 7,985 patients recovered from Covid. Since the onset of Covid, more than 4,26,82,697 people have recovered.
The country has conducted over 85.69 crore Covid tests till date whereas 5,19,903 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Under the Covid vaccination drive, more than 195.84 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far. The Central government has provided more than 193.53 crore vaccine doses to States/UTs while 13.12 crore vaccine doses are in balance and unutilized vaccine available with States and UTs.
