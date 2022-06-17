India reports nearly 13,000 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours

In view of rising Covid cases across the nation, the health ministry has directed all states/UTs to continue monitoring spread of infection and undertake required steps for prompt and effective management of Covid-19, as these states are reporting increase in Covid-19 cases. States have also been asked to monitor lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all hospitals on a regular basis. The states have also been asked continue with vaccination of all eligible people