India reports nearly 19,000 fresh covid cases, 39 deaths in last 24 hours

India reports nearly 19,000 fresh covid cases, 39 deaths in last 24 hours2 min read . 11:06 AM IST
New Delhi: India registered a 30% spike in covid cases in the last 24 hours with 18,819 new infections reported in a day. The country saw 39 deaths during this time.
The total tally of active caseload has climbed to over 1,04,555, the union health ministry said on Thursday. Total covid-19 cases have reached 4,34,52,164 so far and death toll has also climbed to 525116 so far, the data stated.
While Delhi has witnessed an active caseload of 4325, Maharashtra has 25735 cases, Haryana has recorded 2655 cases while Kerala has reported more than 28860 covid cases at present. Tamil Nadu has 10033 active cases; Karnataka has reported 5707 active cases so far.
Increasing covid numbers are pushing up the positivity rate. The country’s daily positivity rate has reached 4.32% while the weekly positivity rate is 3.72%.
In the last 24 hours, more than 13,827 patients recovered from covid. Since the onset of covid more than 4,28,22,493 people have recovered from covid.
The country has conducted over 86.23 crore covid tests till date whereas 4,52,430 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 197.61 crore vaccine doses have been administered to people across the country so far.
Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has directed states/UTs to do surveillance of incoming international travellers as a part of revised surveillance strategy in context of covid-19.
Under the revised surveillance plan, Bhushan has directed states to follow three-pronged genomics surveillance strategy. “All international travellers arriving in India testing positive for COVID-19 shall be sequence. This will include random screening of 2% of passengers in each incoming flight into India by RT-PCR and all positive specimens to be sent for genomic sequencing. Passengers who test positive need to be advised isolation and clinically managed as per prevailing guidelines."
The revised surveillance guidelines also call for sewage/wastewater surveillance which may provide early signals on the potential local surge of Covid.
