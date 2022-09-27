India reports nearly 3,000 covid cases in a day

India reports nearly 3,000 covid cases in a day1 min read . 12:28 PM IST
This is the lowest number of cases recorded in the last 118 days, the health ministry data showed on Tuesday.
This is the lowest number of cases recorded in the last 118 days, the health ministry data showed on Tuesday.
New Delhi: India reported around 3,230 Covid-19 new cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest recorded in 118 days, the health ministry data showed on Tuesday.
New Delhi: India reported around 3,230 Covid-19 new cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest recorded in 118 days, the health ministry data showed on Tuesday.
The country’s active cases have declined to 42,358 with over 4.45 crore cases so far. Around 32 fatalities have been reported in a day with the total number of deaths reaching over 528562 cases so far.
The country’s active cases have declined to 42,358 with over 4.45 crore cases so far. Around 32 fatalities have been reported in a day with the total number of deaths reaching over 528562 cases so far.
While Assam has reported 2742 active caseload, Gujarat has contributed 981 active cases. Karnataka has reported 3012 active cases while Kerala has 12846 active cases. Maharashtra has 3641 active cases, Odisha 1492 cases, Rajasthan with 640 cases, Tamil Nadu has 5437 active cases; Uttarakhand 1045 cases, West Bengal has 3641 active cases so far.
While Assam has reported 2742 active caseload, Gujarat has contributed 981 active cases. Karnataka has reported 3012 active cases while Kerala has 12846 active cases. Maharashtra has 3641 active cases, Odisha 1492 cases, Rajasthan with 640 cases, Tamil Nadu has 5437 active cases; Uttarakhand 1045 cases, West Bengal has 3641 active cases so far.
The daily positivity rate has been reported at 1.18 % while the weekly positivity rate is 1.58 %.
The daily positivity rate has been reported at 1.18 % while the weekly positivity rate is 1.58 %.
In the last 24 hours, more than 4,255 patients recovered from covid. Since the onset of covid more than 4,40,04,553 people have recovered from covid.
In the last 24 hours, more than 4,255 patients recovered from covid. Since the onset of covid more than 4,40,04,553 people have recovered from covid.
The country has conducted over 89.41 crore covid tests till date whereas 2,74,755 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
The country has conducted over 89.41 crore covid tests till date whereas 2,74,755 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 217.82 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 217.82 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has directed states/UTs to do surveillance of incoming international travelers as a part of revised surveillance strategy in context of covid-19.
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has directed states/UTs to do surveillance of incoming international travelers as a part of revised surveillance strategy in context of covid-19.
They have been directed to continue monitoring lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all hospitals on a regular basis and constant genome sequencing. The states have also been asked continue with vaccination of all eligible people.
They have been directed to continue monitoring lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all hospitals on a regular basis and constant genome sequencing. The states have also been asked continue with vaccination of all eligible people.