India reports nearly 7,170 new covid cases in a day

New Delhi: India reported over 7,171 new covid cases in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data said on Saturday. While the daily positivity rate has reached 3.69%, the weekly positivity rate stood at 4.72%.
The active caseload has reached 51,314. In the last three years of the pandemic, India has reported more than 44.9 million cases and 5,31,508 covid related deaths.
Karnataka reported 1396 active cases, Kerala 11811 active cases. Maharashtra 4717 active cases, Gujarat with 1396 cases, Delhi recorded 3853 cases, Tamil Nadu 3126 active cases, Himachal Pradesh 1087 cases, Haryana 3963 cases, Chhattisgarh 2521 cases, Rajasthan 3023, Uttar Pradesh 3239 cases and West Bengal 2034 cases so far.
Health experts say that currently admissions are seen in cases where the individuals are elderly and have comorbid conditions.
Scientists have said that the XBB.1.16 variant of coronavirus is responsible for the current surge in cases. But, the infection is supposed to be milder in nature and may not lead to a rise in hospitalisation rate as Indians have likely developed hybrid immunity due to vaccination and natural exposure to the disease. The Centre, however, has urged people to wear masks in crowded places and complete their vaccination doses.
The health ministry has directed states and union territories to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain the infection. The ministry has advised state governments to examine the covid-19 situation at micro level (district and sub-districts) and maintain focus on implementation of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of covid-19 duly ensuring effective compliance.
Around 4,43,56,693 people recovered from the infection with the current recovery rate touching 98.70 %.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 3,875 vaccine doses were administered.
