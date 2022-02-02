India reports over 1.61 lakh fresh Covid cases, 1,733 deaths in 24 hours

With 1,61,386 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of cases increased to over 41,630,885, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. Yesterday, India reported 1,67,059 new cases of Covid-19. There has been a gradual decline in daily Covid cases for past week. The active cases decreased by 1,21,456 to reach 16,21,603-- 4.20% of the total infections -- while the country's recovery rate stands at 94.91%, the ministry said.

The death toll has climbed to 4,97,975 with 1,733 fatalities reported during the 24-hour period, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 9.26%, while the weekly positivity rate was 14.15%, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,92,30,198 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20%, the ministry said.

With the fresh cases, the total number of infections stands at 41,630,885, it said. Yesterday, a total of 17,42,793 tests were conducted as per the ICMR. So far, India has conducted 73.24 crore Covid tests since March 2020. The cumulative number of anti-Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 167.21 crore.

Yesterday, the Centre announced the annual budget of the country for the fiscal year 2022-23. However, the country's annual budget left the healthcare industry disappointed. The two areas that received a boost from the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget were tele-mental health centres and the National Digital Health Ecosystem that is expected to digitize health records and create health identity for Indians.

Allocation to the health ministry in the FY23 budget rose by ₹1,000 crore to ₹83,000 crore from this fiscal year’s revised estimates of ₹82,000 crore. The department of health research was allocated ₹3,200 crore, an increase from the revised estimates of ₹3,080 crore of the current fiscal. The finance ministry allocated ₹690 crore for future pandemic preparedness as part of the Prime Minister’s Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission-BioSecurity Preparedness and strengthening pandemic research.

The budget proposes to set up 23 tele-mental health programmes with the help of Bengaluru-based NIMHANS and the Indian Institute of Information Technology with a budgetary allocation of ₹40 crore. The budget allocated ₹200 crore for the National Digital Health mission.

