India reports over 1.61 lakh fresh Covid cases, 1,733 deaths in 24 hours

With 1,61,386 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of cases increased to over 41,630,885, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. Yesterday, India reported 1,67,059 new cases of Covid-19. There has been a gradual decline in daily Covid cases for past week. The active cases decreased by 1,21,456 to reach 16,21,603-- 4.20% of the total infections -- while the country's recovery rate stands at 94.91%, the ministry said.

