New Delhi: India saw a sharp rise in covid-19 cases as the country reported 10,542 new infections and 38 deaths in a day, as per data shared by the health ministry on Wednesday. The daily positivity rate climbed to 4.39%, and the weekly positivity rate was at 5.14%.

The number of active cases touched 63,562. In the last three years of the pandemic, India has reported more than 44.9 million cases and 531190 covid-related deaths.

According to epidemiologists, covid cases have been doubling every four to five days. Scientists have said that the XBB.1.16 variant of coronavirus is responsible for the current surge. But in a relief, the infection is supposed to be milder in nature and may not lead to a rise in hospitalisation rate as Indians have likely developed hybrid immunity due to vaccination and natural exposure to the disease. The Centre, however, has urged people to wear masks in crowded places and complete their vaccination doses.

The health ministry has directed states and union territories to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain the infection. The ministry has advised state governments to examine the covid-19 situation at micro level (district and sub-districts) and maintain focus on implementation of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of covid-19 duly ensuring effective compliance.

Covid cases are rising gradually across the country with Karnataka reporting 2056 active cases, Kerala has 19681 active cases, Maharashtra 118 active cases, Gujarat 2149 cases, Delhi 5714 cases, Tamil Nadu 3455 active cases, Himachal Pradesh 1789 cases, Haryana 4558, Chhattisgarh 2484 cases, Rajasthan 2858 and Uttar Pradesh 4008 cases.

Around 4,42,50,649 people recovered from the infection with the current recovery rate touching 98.68 %. Meanwhile, 2,40,014 tests were conducted in a day taking the total number of tests to 98.67 crore.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 487 vaccine doses were administered.