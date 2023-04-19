India reports over 10,000 new covid cases, 38 deaths in a day2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 12:34 PM IST
- The health ministry has directed states and union territories to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain the infection.
New Delhi: India saw a sharp rise in covid-19 cases as the country reported 10,542 new infections and 38 deaths in a day, as per data shared by the health ministry on Wednesday. The daily positivity rate climbed to 4.39%, and the weekly positivity rate was at 5.14%.
