India reports over 11,000 new covid cases, 27 deaths in a day
New Delhi: India reported 11,793 new covid cases and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country’s active caseload currently stands at 96,700, increasing the total number of cases to 4,34,18,839 so far, the union health ministry data said on Tuesday.
The weekly positivity rate currently now stands at 3.36% and the daily positivity rate is 2.49%.
Delhi witnessed an active case load of 4553, Maharashtra has 25570 cases, Haryana has recorded 2876 cases while Kerala has reported more than 27919 covid cases at present. Tamil Nadu has 8222 active cases; Karnataka has reported 4288 active cases so far.
In the wake of rising number of covid cases union health minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has directed all these states to continue monitoring clusters of new Covid-19 cases, conduct adequate testing, take steps in areas reporting high case positivity, and monitor lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all hospitals on a regular basis. The states have also been asked continue with vaccination of all eligible people.
In the last 24 hours, more than 9,486 patients recovered from covid. Since the onset of covid, 42797092 people have recovered from the disease.
The country has conducted over 86.14 crore covid tests till date whereas 4,73,717 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 197.31 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.
The central government has provided more than 193.53 crore vaccine doses to States/UTs while 11.81 crore vaccine doses are in balance and unutilized vaccine available with States and UTs.
