New Delhi: India reported a sharp rise of 11,692 covid cases and 28 deaths in a single day, the health ministry said on Friday. The number of active cases stood at 66,170. The daily positivity rate has reached 5.09% and the weekly positivity rate stood at 5.33 %.

In the last three years of the pandemic, India has reported more than 44.9 million cases and 531258 covid related deaths.

Scientists have said that the XBB.1.16 variant of coronavirus is responsible for the current surge. But the infection is supposed to be milder in nature and may not lead to a rise in hospitalisation rate as Indians have likely developed hybrid immunity due to vaccination and natural exposure to the disease. The Centre, however, has urged people to wear masks in crowded places and complete their vaccination doses.

The health ministry has directed states and union territories to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain the infection. The ministry has advised state governments to examine the covid-19 situation at micro level (district and sub-districts) and maintain focus on the implementation of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of covid-19 duly ensuring effective compliance.

Karnataka reported 1977 active cases, Kerala 18756 active cases, Maharashtra 6179 active cases, Gujarat 2042 cases, Delhi 6120 cases, Tamil Nadu 3626 active cases, Himachal Pradesh 1659 cases, Haryana 5122 cases, Chhattisgarh 2986 cases, Rajasthan 3523 and Uttar Pradesh with 4478 cases.

Around 2,29,739 tests were conducted in a day taking the total number of tests to 98.50 crore. In all, 4,42,72,256 people recovered from the infection with the current recovery rate touching 98.67%.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered to people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 3,647 vaccine doses were administered.