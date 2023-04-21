India reports over 11K new covid cases, 28 deaths in a day1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 12:01 PM IST
- Scientists have said that the XBB.1.16 variant of coronavirus is responsible for the current surge.
New Delhi: India reported a sharp rise of 11,692 covid cases and 28 deaths in a single day, the health ministry said on Friday. The number of active cases stood at 66,170. The daily positivity rate has reached 5.09% and the weekly positivity rate stood at 5.33 %.
