New Delhi: India reported a sharp rise in covid cases with the country seeing 12,591 infections and 40 deaths in a single day, according to the health ministry's update on Thursday. The daily positivity rate has climbed to 5.46%, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 5.32%.

The number of active cases rose to 65,286. In the last three years of the pandemic, India has reported more than 44.9 million cases and 531230 covid related deaths.

According to epidemiologists, covid cases have been doubling every four to five days. Scientists have said that the XBB.1.16 variant of coronavirus is responsible for the current surge. But the infection is supposed to be milder in nature and may not lead to a rise in hospitalisation rate as Indians have likely developed hybrid immunity due to vaccination and natural exposure to the disease. The Centre, however, has urged people to wear masks in crowded places and complete their vaccination doses.

The health ministry has directed states and union territories to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain the infection. The ministry has advised state governments to examine the covid-19 situation at micro level (district and sub-districts) and maintain focus on the implementation of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of covid-19 duly ensuring effective compliance.

Covid cases have been increasing gradually across the country with Karnataka reporting 1962 active cases, Kerala 19398 active cases, Maharashtra 6102 active cases, Gujarat 2091 cases, Delhi 6046 cases, Tamil Nadu 3563 active cases, Himachal Pradesh 1672 cases, Haryana 4891, Chhattisgarh 2776 cases, Rajasthan 3201 and Uttar Pradesh with 4298 cases.

Around 4,42,61,476 people have recovered from the infection with the current recovery rate touching 98.67%.

Around 2,30,419 covid tests were conducted in a day taking the total number of tests to 98.48 crore so far.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered to people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 574 vaccine doses have been administered.