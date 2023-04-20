India reports over 12,500 new covid cases, 40 deaths in a day2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 10:50 AM IST
- The health ministry has directed states and union territories to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain the infection
New Delhi: India reported a sharp rise in covid cases with the country seeing 12,591 infections and 40 deaths in a single day, according to the health ministry's update on Thursday. The daily positivity rate has climbed to 5.46%, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 5.32%.
