India reports over 12,000 fresh covid cases in last 24 hours

Delhi alone is responsible for the active caseload of 3645 covid cases, Maharashtra has 19261 cases, Haryana has recorded 2114 cases while Kerala has reported more than 17955 covid cases at present. Tamil Nadu has 1938 active cases, Karnataka has reported 3997 active cases so far. The increasing covid numbers are pushing positivity rate in upward direction as country’s daily positivity rate has reached 2.35% while the weekly positivity rate is 2.83%.