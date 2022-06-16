India reports over 12,000 fresh covid cases in last 24 hours

India reports over 12,000 fresh covid cases in last 24 hours2 min read . 10:31 AM IST
- The death toll has climbed to 5,24,803 with 11 fatalities in the last 24 hours
India has reported more than 12,213 fresh covid cases in the last 24 hours, , registering a 38.4% jump in daily cases. The total tally of active caseload rose to over 58,215 the union health ministry said on Thursday.
India has reported more than 12,213 fresh covid cases in the last 24 hours, , registering a 38.4% jump in daily cases. The total tally of active caseload rose to over 58,215 the union health ministry said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the country had reported 8,822 new covid cases across the country.
On Wednesday, the country had reported 8,822 new covid cases across the country.
The death toll has climbed to 5,24,803 with 11 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The death toll has climbed to 5,24,803 with 11 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.
In view of rising covid cases across the nation, Rajesh Bhushan, union health secretary had directed five states--Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Maharashtra --to continue monitoring spread of infection and undertake required steps for prompt and effective management of Covid-19, as these states are reporting increase in covid-19 cases.
In view of rising covid cases across the nation, Rajesh Bhushan, union health secretary had directed five states--Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Maharashtra --to continue monitoring spread of infection and undertake required steps for prompt and effective management of Covid-19, as these states are reporting increase in covid-19 cases.
Delhi alone is responsible for the active caseload of 3645 covid cases, Maharashtra has 19261 cases, Haryana has recorded 2114 cases while Kerala has reported more than 17955 covid cases at present. Tamil Nadu has 1938 active cases, Karnataka has reported 3997 active cases so far. The increasing covid numbers are pushing positivity rate in upward direction as country’s daily positivity rate has reached 2.35% while the weekly positivity rate is 2.83%.
Delhi alone is responsible for the active caseload of 3645 covid cases, Maharashtra has 19261 cases, Haryana has recorded 2114 cases while Kerala has reported more than 17955 covid cases at present. Tamil Nadu has 1938 active cases, Karnataka has reported 3997 active cases so far. The increasing covid numbers are pushing positivity rate in upward direction as country’s daily positivity rate has reached 2.35% while the weekly positivity rate is 2.83%.
The health ministry has directed all these states to continue monitoring clusters of new Covid-19 cases, conduct adequate testing, take steps in areas reporting high case positivity, and monitor lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all hospitals on a regular basis. The states have also been asked continue with vaccination of all eligible people.
The health ministry has directed all these states to continue monitoring clusters of new Covid-19 cases, conduct adequate testing, take steps in areas reporting high case positivity, and monitor lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all hospitals on a regular basis. The states have also been asked continue with vaccination of all eligible people.
In the last 24 hours, more than 7624 patients recovered from covid. Since the onset of covid more than 4,26,74,712 people have recovered from covid.
In the last 24 hours, more than 7624 patients recovered from covid. Since the onset of covid more than 4,26,74,712 people have recovered from covid.
The country has conducted over 85.63 crore covid tests till date whereas 5,19,419 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
The country has conducted over 85.63 crore covid tests till date whereas 5,19,419 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 195.67 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far. The Central government has provided more than 193.53 crore vaccine doses to States/UTs while 13.28 crore vaccine doses are in balance and unutilized vaccine available with States and UTs.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 195.67 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far. The Central government has provided more than 193.53 crore vaccine doses to States/UTs while 13.28 crore vaccine doses are in balance and unutilized vaccine available with States and UTs.