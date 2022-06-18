India reports over 13,216 fresh covid cases in last 24 hours

India reports over 13,216 fresh covid cases in last 24 hours1 min read . 10:37 AM IST
New Delhi: India has reported more than 13,216 fresh covid cases with an increase of 369 cases in the last 24 hours. The total tally of active caseload stands at 68,108, the union health ministry said on Saturday.
The death toll increased to 5,24,840 with 23 fatalities in the last 24 hours.
The day before, the country had reported 12, 847 new covid cases across the country.
In view of rising covid cases across the nation, the union health ministry has directed all states/UTs to continue monitoring spread of infection and undertake required steps for prompt and effective management of Covid-19, as these states are reporting increase in cases. States have also been asked to monitor influenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all hospitals on a regular basis. The states have also been asked continue with vaccination of all eligible people
While Delhi has witnessed an active caseload of 4,843, Maharashtra has 21,749 cases, Haryana has recorded 2,633 cases. Kerala has reported more than 20,338 covid cases at present. Tamil Nadu has 2,694 active cases, Karnataka has reported 4,500 active cases so far.
The increasing covid numbers are pushing positivity rate in upward direction as country’s daily positivity rate has reached 2.73% while the weekly positivity rate is 2.47%.
In the last 24 hours, more than 8,148 patients recovered from covid. Since the onset of the pandemic, more than 4,26,90,845 people have recovered from covid.
The country has conducted over 85.73 crore covid tests till date, whereas 4,84,924 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 196 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far. Over 3.56 Cr 1st dose vaccines administered for age group 12-14 years, the ministry said.
The central government has provided more than 193.53 crore vaccine doses to states/UTs, while 12.89 crore vaccine doses are in balance and available with states and UTs.
