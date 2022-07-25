India reports over 16,000 covid cases, 41 deaths in last 24 hours

India reports over 16,000 covid cases, 41 deaths in last 24 hours1 min read . 11:11 AM IST
New Delhi: India reported 16,866 new covid cases and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours.
The country’s active caseload currently stands at 1,50,877, taking the total number of covid cases to over 4.39 crore and 5,26,074 fatalities since the onset of the pandemic.
States which are reporting a surge in active covid cases include Andhra Pradesh (2940), Assam (5527), Bihar (2306), Chhattisgarh (3813), Delhi (2696), Gujarat (5714), Haryana (2587), Himachal Pradesh (4053), Jammu & Kashmir (3239), Jharkhand (1228), Karnataka (9162), Kerala (19427), Madhya Pradesh (1542), Maharashtra (14692), Odisha (6715), Punjab (5749), Tamil Nadu (15409), Telangana (4630), Uttar Pradesh (2767) and West Bengal (24329).
The central government reviewed covid-19 situation in 115 districts of nine states showing a surge in covid cases and positivity rate and flagged concerns regarding low levels of testing and vaccination. Furthermore, states were directed to report and monitor district-wise SARI and ILI cases on a daily basis and accelerate administration of ongoing free Covid-19 vaccination for first, second and precaution dose respectively.
With increasing number of covid cases and low uptake of booster doses across India, last week the union health ministry launched a mission mode campaign to provide free of cost booster dose to all individuals above 18 years old at government vaccination centres.
The country has administered more than 202.17 crore vaccine doses so far under nationwide vaccination drive which includes 92.99 crore second dose and 7.30 crore precaution dose. Besides, 16,82,390 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.
In the last 24 hours, more than 18,148 patients recovered from covid. Since the onset of covid more than 4,32,28,670 people have recovered from the disease.
The country has conducted over 87.27 crore covid tests till date, whereas 2,39,751 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
