India reports over 16,000 new covid cases, 41 deaths in a day1 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2022, 11:27 AM IST
New Delhi: India reported 16,167 new covid-19 cases and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours
New Delhi: India reported 16,167 new covid-19 cases and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country currently has 1,35,510 active cases, while 4.41 crore cases have been reported in the last two years. So far, more than 5,26,730 deaths have been recorded in the country.