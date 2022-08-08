OPEN APP
New Delhi: India reported 16,167 new covid-19 cases and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country currently has 1,35,510 active cases, while 4.41 crore cases have been reported in the last two years. So far, more than 5,26,730 deaths have been recorded in the country.

India has administered 204.6 crore vaccine doses so far under nationwide vaccination drive.

Around 206.56 crore total vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive, out of which 93.60 crore are second dose, while 10.88 crore are precaution dose. At least 34,75,330 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Last week, the Union government has directed seven states -- Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu & Telangana-- reporting surge in covid cases to continue to monitor the spread of the infection and advised them to increase the pace of vaccination for all eligible population.

ln view of some changes in symptoms and clinical manifestation of the disease, states have been asked to monitor and report district wise lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all health facilities as per the guidelines, on a regular basis for detecting early warning signals of the spread of infection.

In the last 24 hours, more than 15,549 patients recovered from covid. Since the onset of the pandemic, more than 4,34,99,659 people have recovered from covid.

The country has conducted over 87.81 crore covid tests till date whereas 2,63,419 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

