New Delhi: India has reported 17,135 new covid-19 cases and 47 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country’s active caseload currently stood at 1,37,057 with total number of covid cases at more than 4.40 crore in the last two years. So far, more than 5,26,477 fatalities have been reported due to the infection.

The country’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 204.84 crore so far.

States which are reporting maximum surge of active covid cases include Andhra Pradesh (2042), Assam (5296), Chhattisgarh (3360), Delhi (5006), Gujarat (6257), Haryana (3336), Himachal Pradesh (5402), Jammu & Kashmir (4846), Jharkhand (10896), Karnataka (13886), Kerala (13177), Maharashtra (12583) among others.

The central government reviewed covid-19 situation in 115 districts of nine states showing an upsurge in cases and positivity and flagged concerns regarding low levels of testing and vaccination. Furthermore, states were directed to report and monitor district-wise SARI and ILI cases on a daily basis and accelerate administration of ongoing free Covid-19 vaccination for first, second and precaution dose respectively.

In the last 24 hours, more than 19,823 patients recovered from covid. Since the onset of the pandemic, more than 4,34,03,610 people have recovered from covid.

The country has conducted over 87.63 crore covid tests till date, while 4,64,919 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.