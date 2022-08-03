India reports over 17,000 covid cases, 47 deaths in a day

New Delhi: India has reported 17,135 new covid-19 cases and 47 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country’s active caseload currently stood at 1,37,057 with total number of covid cases at more than 4.40 crore in the last two years. So far, more than 5,26,477 fatalities have been reported due to the infection.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}