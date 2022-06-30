Covid-19 cases in India have again escalated as the country reported 18,819 cases in 24 hours. The active case count crossed the one lakh mark after 4,953 active cases were reported in the past day. Currently, India's active caseload stands at 1,04,555. The daily deaths have also increased to 30, the union ministry of health informed on Thursday. So far, 5,25,11 death have occurred due to coronavirus as per the government's record.

