India's active case count crossed the one lakh mark after 4,953 active cases were reported in the past day. Currently, India's active caseload stands at 1,04,555
Covid-19 cases in India have again escalated as the country reported 18,819 cases in 24 hours. The active case count crossed the one lakh mark after 4,953 active cases were reported in the past day. Currently, India's active caseload stands at 1,04,555. The daily deaths have also increased to 30, the union ministry of health informed on Thursday. So far, 5,25,11 death have occurred due to coronavirus as per the government's record.
On the other hand, India reported 13,827 recoveries in a day, taking the total count to 4.28 crore.
Yesterday, the World Health Organization (WHO) cautioned people that the Covid-19 pandemic is changing but is not over yet. The UN's health agency cautioned that the cases are on the rise in 110 countries and are being and are being driven mainly by two fast-spreading Omicron sub-variants.
As a result, the Centre has also asked states and Union Territories to ensure a random RT-PCR screening of about 2% of passengers in each incoming flight, and send all positive specimens for genomic sequencing.
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan issued the advisory through a letter to states and UTs, referring to the 'Operational Guidelines for Revised Surveillance Strategy in context of COVID-19' issued by the Centre on June 9.
Bhushan asked them to implement the revised strategy which focuses on early detection and timely management of suspected and confirmed cases, and the containment of outbreaks of new coronavirus variants.
National capital Delhi logged 1,109 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.87% on Wednesday. On the other hand, Maharashtra reported 3,957 Covid cases yesterday. West Bengal also reported more than 1,000 cases of coronavirus for the first time in more than four months as 1,424 people tested positive on Wednesday.
As of June 30, India's daily positivity rate has surged to 4.16%, more than the weekly positivity rate, which was recorded at 3.72%, according to the health ministry.
According to the ministry, 197.61 crore doses of the Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far. Of the total vaccinated population, 101.48 crore have taken their first shot while 91.54 crore has been fully vaccinated.
