1 min read.Updated: 20 Aug 2021, 09:32 AM ISTLivemint
India Covid-19 updates: The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 3,15,25,080
The national recovery rate has improved to 97.54%, the highest since March last year
India has added 36,571 new COVID-19 infections, taking the total tally of cases to 3,23,58,829, while the death toll has climbed to 4,33,589 with 540 more fatalities, according to Union health ministry data updated on Friday.
