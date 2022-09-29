India reports over 4,270 new Covid cases in a day1 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 12:34 PM IST
The country’s active caseload has declined to 40,750, and the total number of covid cases has been recorded at 4.45 crores so far
The country’s active caseload has declined to 40,750, and the total number of covid cases has been recorded at 4.45 crores so far
Listen to this article
New Delhi: India has reported nearly 4,272 covid cases in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data said on Thursday.