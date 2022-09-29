New Delhi: India has reported nearly 4,272 covid cases in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data said on Thursday.

The country’s active caseload has declined to 40,750, and the total number of covid cases has been recorded at 4.45 crores so far. As many as 528611 deaths have been reported in the last two years due to covid.

While Assam has reported 2727 active caseload, Gujarat has contributed 900 active cases. Karnataka has reported 2744 active cases while Kerala has 12195 active cases. Maharashtra has 3429 active cases, Odisha 1480 cases, Rajasthan with 499 cases, Tamil Nadu has 5498 active cases; Uttarakhand 1010 cases, West Bengal has 3170 active cases so far.

The daily positivity rate has been reported at 1.35 % and the weekly positivity rate at 1.51 %.

In the last 24 hours, more than 4,474 patients recovered from covid. Since the onset of covid more than 4,40,13,999 people have recovered from covid.

The country has conducted over 89.47 crore covid tests till date, whereas 3,16,916 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 218.17 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.

All states/UTs have been asked to continue monitoring lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all hospitals on a regular basis and constant genome sequencing. The states have also been asked continue with vaccination of all eligible people.