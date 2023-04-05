India has reported 4,435 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 21,091, according to the union health ministry data updated on 5 April 2023. This 4,435 fresh Covid cases in India is the highest single-day rise in 163 days. A total of 4,777 cases were recorded on September 25 last year.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.38 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.79 per cent.

With the fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4.47 crore (4,47,33,719). The death toll increased to 5,30,916 with 15 deaths, the data updated at 8 am stated. Four deaths were reported from Maharashtra; one death each was reported from Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Puducherry and Rajasthan; and four were reconciled by Kerala.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,79,712, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.19 per cent.

Speaking of vaccination coverage, under the nationwide vaccination drive, 220.66 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

A top epidemiologist cautioned that coronavirus infections in India are doubling every 4-5 days, indicating that the pandemic is still far from being under control despite the return of near-normalcy across society and the economy. The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium identifies Omicron subvariant XBB.1.16 as the leading variant in India, making up 60 percent of cases.

On this, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that Omicron's sub-variant which is circulating in the country has not led to the increase in hospitalisations and there is no need to worry.

The Union Health Ministry has advised people to stay cautious in the wake of rising cases of Covid-19. The advisory also recommended to not ignore symptoms of Covid-19 as the prevailing weather can facilitate the spread of the virus.

The Covid cases in Maharashtra saw a rapid surge, with the state reporting a 186% jump in the number of cases in the last 24 hours. The state reported 711 new cases of the virus and also recorded 4 deaths during this time. In the wake of the surge in case, several districts of Maharashtra has made wearing mask compulsory.

Surge in cases was also seen in the national capital after it reported 521 new cases on Monday, marking the highest single-day rise in cases since August 27th, 2022. The city's positivity rate stood at 15.64 percent, indicating a significant increase in the number of people testing positive for the virus. Despite the surge in cases, the health bulletin released by the city's health department stated that the primary cause of the reported fatality was not coronavirus, but was instead incidental.

