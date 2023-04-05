India reports over 4000 Covid cases in 24 hours2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 10:34 AM IST
- According to the health ministry's data, the country's total active caseload stands at 21,091.
India has reported 4,435 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 21,091, according to the union health ministry data updated on 5 April 2023. This 4,435 fresh Covid cases in India is the highest single-day rise in 163 days. A total of 4,777 cases were recorded on September 25 last year.
