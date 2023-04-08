India reports over 6,000 new covid cases in a day

India reports over 6,000 new covid cases in a day1 min read . 11:36 AM IST
- According to epidemiologists, the number of covid cases is now doubling every 4-5 days leading to over 6,000 covid cases each day.
New Delhi: India has recorded 6,155 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 31,194, the union health ministry said on Saturday. The daily positivity rate has reached 5.63%.
New Delhi: India has recorded 6,155 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 31,194, the union health ministry said on Saturday. The daily positivity rate has reached 5.63%.
The country has reported 44.9 million covid cases so far, and 530,959 deaths.
The country has reported 44.9 million covid cases so far, and 530,959 deaths.
According to epidemiologists, the number of covid cases is now doubling every 4-5 days leading to over 6,000 covid cases each day.
According to epidemiologists, the number of covid cases is now doubling every 4-5 days leading to over 6,000 covid cases each day.
The country has been witnessing a steady increase in covid-19 cases with Karnataka reporting 1596 active cases, Kerala 10,609 active cases, Maharashtra 4487 active cases, Gujarat 2155 cases, Delhi 2331 cases, Tamil Nadu 1530 active cases, and Himachal Pradesh 1347 cases.
The country has been witnessing a steady increase in covid-19 cases with Karnataka reporting 1596 active cases, Kerala 10,609 active cases, Maharashtra 4487 active cases, Gujarat 2155 cases, Delhi 2331 cases, Tamil Nadu 1530 active cases, and Himachal Pradesh 1347 cases.
Scientists said that XBB.1.16 is the covid-19 variant responsible for present surge in covid cases.
Scientists said that XBB.1.16 is the covid-19 variant responsible for present surge in covid cases.
“Identify emerging hotspots by monitoring trends of influenza-like illness/ severe acute respiratory infections, send sufficient samples for testing of covid-19 and influenza; and ramp up whole genome sequencing of positive samples. I urge state health ministers to personally monitor and review the preparedness of all logistics and infrastructure including the availability of sufficient designated hospital beds and ensure that there is adequate stock of essential medicines," health ministry Mansukh Mandaviya said, urging an increase in the pace of precaution dose vaccination of all eligible population, especially of the elderly and vulnerable population group.
“Identify emerging hotspots by monitoring trends of influenza-like illness/ severe acute respiratory infections, send sufficient samples for testing of covid-19 and influenza; and ramp up whole genome sequencing of positive samples. I urge state health ministers to personally monitor and review the preparedness of all logistics and infrastructure including the availability of sufficient designated hospital beds and ensure that there is adequate stock of essential medicines," health ministry Mansukh Mandaviya said, urging an increase in the pace of precaution dose vaccination of all eligible population, especially of the elderly and vulnerable population group.
Around 4,41,89,111 people recovered from the infection with the current recovery rate touching 98.76%.
Around 4,41,89,111 people recovered from the infection with the current recovery rate touching 98.76%.
The country has conducted over 1,09,378 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours taking the total trajectory of covid testing to 92.26 crore so far.
The country has conducted over 1,09,378 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours taking the total trajectory of covid testing to 92.26 crore so far.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 1,963 vaccine doses were administered.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 1,963 vaccine doses were administered.