India reports over 90,000 new Covid cases in 24 hrs, 58% are from Maharashtra

“This is a matter of concern. We need to work more strictly in matters of isolating people where it's needed," said Bhushan. The health secretary expressed concern over the decline in RT-PCR tests in Maharashtra. “The share of RT-PCR tests has decreased in the last few weeks; it has gone down from around 71% in March 1st week to only about 60% of total testing in the last week. We advise states to keep the share of RT-PCR to 70% or above," said Bhushan.