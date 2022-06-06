This sudden hike in Covid-19 cases have been driven by Maharashtra and Kerala as the two states are responsible for 60% of the country's cases reported in the week
Just as India reported a steady rise in Covid-19 cases, logging 4,518 fresh coronavirus infections on Monday, it is all set to record over 25,000 cases this week, the highest in nearly three months.
The country's tally of Covid-19 cases has gone up to 4,31,81,335, while the active cases increased to 25,782, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. Fortunately though, the death toll remains on the lower side with nine fresh fatalities reported on Monday.
This sudden hike in Covid-19 cases have been driven by Maharashtra and Kerala as the two states are responsible for 60% of the country's cases reported in the week. Maharashtra's capital, Mumbai reported 961 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, as the city continues to witness a surge in cases, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Sunday's addition took the active caseload in the city to 4,880. Mumbai also recorded one Covid related death and 374 recoveries in the past twenty four hours.
It has been evident that the total number of cases in Mumbai within the first five days of June is more than double the total number of cases in March (1,519), almost 60% of the April cases (1,795) and over 50% of the May burden (5838) Mumbai's Covid-19 numbers have been a cause of concern for the state authorities as it accounts for almost 60% of the state's total cases.
Additionally, Kerala has been reporting over 1000 coronavirus cases every day and a total of 48 Covid-related deaths have been logged in the last week. Owing to this, Health Minister Veena George has called a high-level meeting to assess the situation.
Kerala on Saturday logged as many as 1,544 new Covid-19 cases that pushed the active tally to 7,972. "Closely monitoring the situation analytically. No new variants. It is the omicron variant so far. The health department is doing the genomic and spike protein sequencing," the health minister said.
However, there is no need to panic, George said, and further urged all in the state to wear masks and get vaccinated. The state had recorded 1,197 new positive cases and five deaths on May 31. On June 1, the state reported 1,370 cases and six deaths, whereas on June 2 the new cases were 1,278 and 20 Covid-19-related deaths. There were 1,465 new cases and 13 deaths on June 3. The Covid-19 dashboard of Kerala shows that the state has 65,63,910 confirmed cases till now and 69,790 coronavirus-related deaths.
