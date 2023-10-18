India reports record food grain, vegetable output in 2022-23 crop year

New Delhi: Food grain and horticulture production hit a record high in the July 2022 to June 2023 crop year, the government said on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The agriculture and farmers welfare ministry said that final estimates for food grain output in 2022-23 stood at a record 329.68 million tonne, up 4% or 14.1 million tonne higher than a year ago.

Official data showed that food grain output has consistently grown over the last decade from 257.1 million tonne in 2012-13 to 315.6 million tonne in 2021-22.

Food grain production in 2022-23 is 30.8 million tonnes higher than the previous five years’ average, the ministry said.

The ministry said quoting agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar that along with food grains, horticulture is also continuously reporting record production in the country. The ministry said citing its second advance estimate for horticulture production that output of this segment is expected to have hit a record 351.92 million tonnes in the year 2022-23.

The ministry has now done away with its practice of releasing a fourth advance estimate of food grain output in August followed by a final one in subsequent February. Instead, the final estimate now comes in October itself.

As per this, total production of rice in 2022-23 is estimated at a record 135.75 million tonnes, up by 6.28 million tonnes from previous year’s output. Rice output is also 15.36 million tonnes more than the last five years’ average production of 120.39 million tonnes.

Production of wheat during 2022-23 is estimated at record 110.55 million tonnes. It is 2.8 million tonnes more than previous year's wheat production. It is also an improvement of 4.8 million tonnes compared to the average wheat production of 105.73million tonnes.

Total pulses production during 2022-23 is estimated at 26 million tonnes which is higher by 1.4 million tonnes compared to the last five years' average pulses production of 24.6 million tonnes.

Oilseed production in the country during 2022-23 is estimated at a record 41.35 million tonnes, up by 3.39 million tonnes compared to the previous year’s output.

The ministry also said citing horticulture production estimates that output of fruits, vegetables, plantation crops, flowers and honey is also expected to have increased on year. Fruit production is estimated to have touched 108.34 million tonnes in the year 2022-23 as compared to 107.51 million tonnes in the year 2021-22.

The production of vegetables is estimated to be at 212.91 million tonnes in the year 2022-23 compared to 209.14 million tonnes in the year before.

