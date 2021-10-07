India witnessed an increase in Covid-19 cases and deaths as the nine-day long festival of Navratri began on Thursday. The country reported more than 20,000 cases after a gap of two days. India added 22,431 new cases and 318 deaths on Thursday. Whereas on Wednesday, the country had reported 18,833 cases and 278 deaths.

However, the active cases saw a decline of 2,489 in the past day. Currently, India's active case count stands at 2,44,198, which is 0.72% of the total Covid cases. A total of 4,49,856 have died due to coronavirus infection to date. The recovery count has increased to 3,32,00,258.

The weekly positivity rate (1.68%) has remained less than 3% for the last 104 days. And, the daily positivity rate at 1.57% remained less than 3% for the last 38 days.

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 92.60 crore. Of which 66.93 crore have been administered with the first dose and 25.66 crore with the second dose.

This year, India saw a detrimental rise in the Covid caseload between April and May when cases skyrocketed to 4 lakh in a day. However, as the vaccination drive picked up the pace from June onwards, resulting in slow transmission of the infection.

At the moment, only Kerala accounts for the maximum number of cases in the country. The state on Wednesday reported 12,616 fresh coronavirus cases and 134 deaths. On the other hand, Maharashtra reported 2,876 new coronavirus-positive cases in 24 hours.

According to the union health ministry's data, Andhra Pradesh (8,754), Assam (4,245), Himachal Pradesh (1,477), Jammu & Kashmir (1,065), Karnataka (11,848), Kerala (1,22,996), Maharashtra (36,767), Manipur (1,777), Odisha (4,591), Meghalaya (1,310), Mizoram (16,075), Tamil Nadu (16,637) and West Bengal ( 7,91) are the states that have more than thousand active cases.

