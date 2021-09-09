India on Thursday reported 43,263 Covid-19 cases, and 338 deaths related to the infection in 24 hours span as per the data by the union health ministry.

The cumulative Covid case count has surged to 3,31,39,981. Of which, the active caseload stands at 3,93,614.

The Covid-19 death toll has increased to 4,41,749 as per the ministry's data.

A total of 40,567 people got recovered from the disease yesterday.

The active cases comprise 1.19% of the total infections, while the recovery rate was recorded at 97.48%, the ministry said.

The spike in new cases has come after Kerala and Maharashtra saw an increase in their Covid caseload on Wednesday.

After recording less than 30,000 cases since last Friday, Kerala on Wednesday reported 30,196 new cases, pushing the total infections in the state to 42,83,494.

The southern state also reported 181 deaths, which took the total fatalities till now to 22,001.

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR), which was witnessing a gradual decline and had dipped below 16%, rose to 17.63% on Wednesday after testing 1,71,295 samples in the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, Maharashtra saw an increase of 276 Covid cases in a day. The state on Wednesday saw 4,174 new cases of coronavirus, on Tuesday the state had reported 3,898 cases.

Maharashtra also reported 65 Covid-related deaths in a day, taking the toll to 1,37,962.

Tamil Nadu also reported a slight increase in new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday with 1,587 infections, pushing the overall caseload to 26,27,365.

Coimbatore accounted for the most number of cases (232), followed by Chennai 179, Erode 117, and Chengalpet 115 while the remaining were scattered across other districts.

Moreover, the coronavirus caseload in Madhya Pradesh increased by 16 to 7,92,297 in a day on September 8. The death toll in the state stands at 10,516.

In the national capital Delhi, the number of active cases has increased to 414 on Wednesday from 386 the previous day. The capital reported 41 new Covid-19 cases yesterday.

The ministry further informed about the Covid vaccination in the country.

As per the health ministry data, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 71 crore.

A total of 28,57,04,140 people in the age group 18-44 years across all states and UTs have received their first dose and 3,85,99,523 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

