India reports single-day rise of 3,016 covid cases

India reports single-day rise of 3,016 covid cases1 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 11:32 AM IST
Scientists have said that the XBB.1.16 variant of coronavirus is responsible for the current surge in cases. But in a relief, the infection is supposed to be milder in nature and may not lead a rise in hospitalisation rate as Indians have likely developed hybrid immunity due to vaccination and natural exposure to the disease.
New Delhi: India reported 3,016 fresh covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, pushing up the daily positivity rate to 1.51%, the Union health ministry said in an update on Thursday. Active cases have risen to 13,509.
