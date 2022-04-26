India reports slight dip in Covid count today; 2,483 cases registered in 24 hrs

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
With the new infections, the total cases in the country have gone up to 43,06,02,569 including 15,636 active cases. The active cases account for 0.04% of the total cases
India's Covid-19 count witnessed a slight dip as the country reported 2,483 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Tuesday. Yesterday, India logged 2,541 Covid cases.
The Health Ministry also informed that as many as 1,970 recoveries were logged in the last 24 hours taking the count of total recoveries to 4,25,23,311. India's recovery rate from Covid-19 is currently at 98.75%.
Furthermore, the government data said that 83.54 crore total Covid-19 tests have been conducted so far of which 4.49 lakh tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. In these figures, a daily positivity rate of 0.55% was observed in the country whereas the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.58%.
On the vaccination front, as many as 187.95 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive.
Separately, 80-90% of blood and throat swab samples collected from covid-19 patients in Delhi have been found to contain Omicron sub-variants. Omicron is now the predominant strain of covid-19 globally and the most transmissible variant to date. This variant has four sub-types, BA.1, BA.2, BA.3, and BA.4. Of these BA.1 and BA.2 are the predominant strains in India.
The researchers cited above found that one particular sub-lineage, BA.2.12, was present in 80% of the samples they studied.
Yesterday, Delhi reported 1,011 new Covid cases. The city's positivity rate has increased to 6.42%. Besides, Covid patients in home isolation have increased over six-fold in the national capital from 447 on April 11 to 2,812 on April 24, according to official data. The number of patients admitted to hospitals also increased from 17 to 80 during the period.
The city is witnessing a spurt in coronavirus cases over the past few days with the number of active cases increasing to 3,975 from 601 on April 11.
However, Mumbai reported 45 Covid cases on Monday. Of the 45 new cases, 44 are asymptomatic, while the one person hospitalised did not need oxygen support.
Meanwhile, the Goa government's expert committee on Covid-19 has predicted a possible fourth wave of the pandemic in the coastal state in June or July. “When there is a virus, it reappears or disappears in four months. We are expecting this phenomenon in June-July after the third wave," Dean of Goa Medical College and Hospital Dr Shivanand Bandekar, the head of the committee said.
