With a jump of 50,209 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the country's overall coronavirus case numbers touched 83,64,086, Health Ministry data shared on Thursday shows.

The death toll rose to 1,24,315 after 704 more fatalities were reported in a span of 24 hours.

Active cases in the country now stand at 5,27,962 after a decrease of 5,825 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 77,11,809 people have recuperated from the infection with 55,331 new discharges.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a cumulative total of 11,42,08,384 samples have been tested up to 4 November, with 12,09,425 samples being tested yesterday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the country reported 46,254 new cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing the nation's tally to 83,13,877.

Global Covid-19 wrap

The overall number of global cases of Covid-19 was nearing the 48 million mark, while the fatalities have surged to over 1,223,450, according to a Johns Hopkins University report.

As of today morning, the total caseload and deaths stood at 47,997,816 and 1,223,456, respectively, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) data revealed.

America is the worst-hit country in the world with the highest number of Covid-19 cases and deaths at 9,477,709 and 233,651, respectively.

India comes next in terms of coronavirus cases at 83,64,086, while the country's death toll soared to 1,24,315.

Will a Covid vaccine be ready by Christmas?

Asked if the coronavirus vaccine would be ready before Christmas, chief trial investigator for the Oxford vaccine Andrew Pollard said: "There is a small chance."

The coronavirus vaccine developed by the Oxford University could present late-stage trial results before the year end but it is not yet clear if it will be rolled out before Christmas, the Oxford vaccine trial chief said.

"I'm optimistic that we could reach that point before the end of this year," news agency Reuters quoted Pollard as saying.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.