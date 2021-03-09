OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India reports the lowest rise in daily covid cases in 5 days

India reported 15,388 new COVID-19 cases, 16, 596 recoveries, and 77 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

With this, the total cases has reached to 1,12,44,786 including 1,87,462 active cases and 1,08,99,394 total recoveries.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Frontline workers get shots of Covid-19 vaccine

Single-day Covid vaccinations in India cross 20 lakh-mark for first time

1 min read . 09:24 AM IST
IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath.

India at forefront in fighting Covid, 'really stands out' in terms of vaccine policy: IMF's Gita Gopinath

2 min read . 09:15 AM IST
Car and jeeps accounted for around 28 per cent of the total registered motorized vehicles

Delhi has 1.18 lakh crore registered motorized vehicles on its roads: Eco Survey

1 min read . 09:20 AM IST
New Delhi: Railways Minister Piyush Goyal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Kamal Kishore)(PTI02_11_2021_000229A)

Kolkata: Piyush Goyal orders probe into Eastern Railway office building fire

1 min read . 09:14 AM IST

However, the death toll mounted to 1,57,930 including the new deaths.

With 98,859 active cases, Maharashtra continues to remain the most-affected coronavirus state, followed by Kerala with 39,532 active cases.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 22,27,16,796 samples of COVID-19 were tested so far including 7,48,525 samples being tested yesterday.

More than 2,30,08,733 vaccine doses have been administered so far, the ministry informed.

The countrywide COVID-19 vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 and vaccination of the Frontline Workers (FLWs) started from February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout