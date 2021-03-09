India reported 15,388 new COVID-19 cases, 16, 596 recoveries, and 77 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

With this, the total cases has reached to 1,12,44,786 including 1,87,462 active cases and 1,08,99,394 total recoveries.

However, the death toll mounted to 1,57,930 including the new deaths.

With 98,859 active cases, Maharashtra continues to remain the most-affected coronavirus state, followed by Kerala with 39,532 active cases.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 22,27,16,796 samples of COVID-19 were tested so far including 7,48,525 samples being tested yesterday.

More than 2,30,08,733 vaccine doses have been administered so far, the ministry informed.

The countrywide COVID-19 vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 and vaccination of the Frontline Workers (FLWs) started from February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via