Covid: India requests UAE to remove requirement for airport RT-PCR test

"We have formally taken it up with the UAE government. We have told them given the level of vaccination in India, given the low level of Covid-19 cases now and the fact that these vaccines are recognised now, we have suggested that they should try and remove this RTPCR requirement at the airport. We think it is in keeping with the situation. They promised to take it up with national NCEMA (National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority), the national health authority which will take the final call on this matter. So we are hopeful that there will be serious consideration about this."