India requires astute handling, balancing act for growth: HUL Chairman

Responding to a query on a product price increase and its impact on consumers, Paranjpe said, " "The reality is that when you take ingredients like palm oil, you take crude, the impacted derivative outcomes in terms of plastics, and in terms of logistics, we have seen inflation, which is in excess of 50 per cent, that's the extent of inflation that we have seen. Therefore, it is truly an unprecedented moment. As a company, we are determined to try and see how we can mitigate the impact of some of this to our consumers".