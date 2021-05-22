In view of the deadly second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in the country, neighouring Bhutan has said it is not going to pressurize India for the supply of vaccines as it is in greater need.

Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, in a televised address, spoke on vaccine supplies from India. The prime minister said, "India has assured support (in the past). India is a reliable friend and will give the second dose if asked but given India's greater need to save lives, Bhutan should not pressure it".

"Bhutan will be approaching other countries for the second dose of AstraZeneca," he added.

India has already supplied around 5.5 lakh vaccine doses to Bhutan in two batches. And, roughly 80% of adults in the Himalayan country have been vaccinated with the first dose.

Bhutan had said that it would fully vaccinate the entire country by the end of June. However, vaccine crunch in India might delay Bhutan's plan for 100% immunization.

Earlier this month, Bhutanese Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji said the Indian government had assured Bhutan that it would provide the half-million AstraZeneca vaccines, known as Covishield in India, required for the second dose to achieve full immunization.

A page in the Ministry of External Affairs’ website shows that between January and April 2021, India exported 663.698 lakh “Made in India COVID-19 vaccine supplies" to 95 countries and UN health workers and peacekeepers.

Other India's neighbours like Bangladesh and Nepal are also looking for vaccine supplies from India.

