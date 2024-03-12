Active Stocks
India responds to China: 'Arunachal Pradesh will always be integral and inalienable part of India'

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

China earlier lodged a protest with India over PM Narendra Modi's visit to Arunachal Pradesh, reiterating its claim over the area.

Itanagar, March 09 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu at the inauguration of various development projects during a public meeting, in Itanagar on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Itanagar, March 09 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu at the inauguration of various development projects during a public meeting, in Itanagar on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

In response to media queries regarding the comments by the China MFA Spokesperson on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Arunachal Pradesh, the Official Spokesperson, Shri Randhir Jaiswal said:

"We reject the comments made by the Chinese side regarding the visit of the Prime Minister to Arunachal Pradesh. Indian leaders visit Arunachal Pradesh from time to time, as they visit other States of India. Objecting to such visits or India's developmental projects does not stand to reason. Further, it will not change the reality that the State of Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Chinese side has been made aware of this consistent position on several occasions."

On March 11, China said it had lodged a diplomatic protest with India over PM Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh last week. It reiterated its claim over the area by saying India's moves would "only complicate" the unresolved boundary question.

China's claim

China claims Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet. It routinely objects to Indian leaders' visits to the state to highlight its claims. Beijing has also named the area as Zangnan.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin earlier said, "Zangnan area is Chinese territory".

“India has no right to arbitrarily develop the area of Zangnan in China. India’s relevant moves will only complicate the boundary question and disrupt the situation in the border areas between the two countries," PTI quoted him as saying.

India has always rejected China's claim over Arunachal Pradesh, stating firmly that the state belongs to India. New Delhi also ignored China's attempt to give new names to places in the area, stating these actions do not change the truth.

(This is a breaking story. Check back for more updates.)

Published: 12 Mar 2024, 10:57 AM IST
