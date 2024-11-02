India responds to US sanctions against 19 companies over ‘support’ for Russia: ‘Not in violation of laws, but…’

The Ministry of External Affairs is in touch with US authorities to “clarify issues” following widesweeping sanctions against companies and entities ‘supporting’ Russia. 19 Indian companies and two individuals had been named in the lengthy list announced by American authorities earlier this week. The MEA however insisted on Saturday that these entities were not in violation of any Indian laws.

"Our understanding is that the sanction, transactions and companies are not in violation of Indian laws. Nevertheless, in keeping with India's established non-proliferation credentials, we are working with all the relevant Indian departments and agencies to sensitize Indian companies on applicable export control provisions and also inform them of new measures being implemented that could impact Indian companies in certain circumstances,” said MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.