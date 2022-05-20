India restarts contact tracing for coronavirus

According to the World Health Organization, contact tracing is key to stop further transmission of SARS-CoV-2. Though ECDC said BA.4 and BA.5 are variants of concern, experts said that as of now it is difficult to predict public health concerns. “INASCOG is a platform for variant mapping. More variants will emerge, but only time will tell if a new variant is a public health concern. So, one should neither create panic nor lower vigil," said Dr Samiran Panda, additional director general at the Indian Council of Medical Research.

